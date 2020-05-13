Oil futures contracts closed down on Wednesday, 13, although production data in the United States surprised the market with falling inventories. A report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries with a higher estimate for the contraction in demand for oil this year, added to speeches by the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) president, Jerome Powell, about a possible solvency crisis in the States States, weighed in commodity prices.

WTI crude for July closed 2.47% down at $ 25.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), and Brent for the same month retreated 2.64% at $ 29.19 the barrel, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) predicted that the worst contraction in the main oil demand centers in the world, due to the covid-19 pandemic, will occur in the second quarter of the year. The group, however, also accentuated its projection for the fall in demand for the entire year.

Still on the international stage, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said that it will take at least a year, or perhaps several years, for the demand for oil to recover to levels prior to the economic impact of the coronavirus. .

The fall in American oil stocks last week surprised the market today, with the Department of Energy (DoE) report.

Futures contracts did reverse the downward trend, but the “good news” was not enough to keep prices up, given the persistent demand shock and uncertainty surrounding a new wave of covid-19 with the reopening of economies. . Powell’s claims that the economic recovery could take a long time and lead to liquidity problems and solvency crises also prompted caution.

Capital Economics estimates that, “while the latest DoE report has given reassuring signs that concerns about oil storage in the U.S. are easing, there is no escaping the fact that prospects for oil demand remain bleak in the short term. term”.

