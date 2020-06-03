Oil futures contracts closed higher on Wednesday, 3, on a volatile day, reversing the downward movement caused by the news that the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC +) may not take place on Thursday fair, 4. The turnaround came after the disclosure of the drop in commodity stocks in the USA last week. Data from the American private sector employment report, pointing to a lower than expected job loss, also helped boost commodity prices.

WTI oil for July closed up 1.30%, at $ 37.29 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex). Brent for August rose 0.56% to $ 39.79 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

This Wednesday’s session in the oil market was marked by ups and downs, with OPEC + being the protagonist of the volatility. With expectations of prolonged cuts in production, which led to robust gains the previous day, investors received as a bucket of cold water the information of possible cancellation of the meeting scheduled for tomorrow. This is because Russia and Saudi Arabia would be dissatisfied with the stance of Iraq and Nigeria in the agreement to cut production.

But the losses started to be reduced with the release of the ADP report on the US labor market, which showed much less job openings than expected in the private sector in May. The contracts turned positive and ended up being signed there when the US Department of Energy (DoE) reported that there was a drop in oil stocks in the country in the previous week.

Commerzbank highlights the rise in Brent, which hit $ 40.53 “driven by high risk appetite and surprisingly positive economic data from China recently.” This has not happened since the beginning of March, before a failure in OPEC + negotiations led to a drop in prices.

According to Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at the German bank, even if the cuts do not last for 3 months as Saudi Arabia wants, and stay for another month as Russia prefers, “the cuts would still be 7.7 million barrels per day after”.

