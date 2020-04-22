After a volatile session, oil closed with gains on Wednesday, 22, in a recovery movement after historic falls in the last two days. A possible deepening of the cut in the offer of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC +) and a threat from the American President, Donald Trump, to Iran were decisive factors for the commodity to establish itself in high.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI crude for June rose 19.10% to $ 13.78. At the International Exchange (ICE), Brent oil for the same month ended the session with a gain of 5.38%, at $ 20.37 a barrel.

The energy commodity found room for recovery on Wednesday, after Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the cut in OPEC + production should be 15 million to 20 million barrels a day starting in May. Last week, the cartel reached an agreement to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day.

In addition, a Donald Trump threat to Iran’s vessels has boosted oil contracts, as instability in the Middle East could reduce supply.

The US government is also studying a stimulus package for oil companies. The gains, however, were reduced after the release of oil stocks in the US, which rose 15.022 million barrels in the week ended on the 17th, according to the Department of Energy.

“Oil remains at the center of the stage with still extreme volatility,” say analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH). For Commerzbank, volatility in the energy market tends to continue. According to the German bank, ICE is evaluating the possibility of negative prices for Brent contracts after the WTI for May was traded below $ 0 for the first time in history.

Dutch bank ING, however, sees the move as unlikely, as Brent does not suffer the same storage restrictions as WTI. On Monday, the settlement of the May contract for the WTI occurred because investors wanted to avoid physical delivery of the product, amid reports that oil storage capacity in the U.S. was close to running out due to falling demand generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

.