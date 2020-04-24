In a volatile session, oil futures contracts continued the recovery movement on Friday, the 24th, and closed higher, but accumulated drops between 23% and 33% in the week when the energy commodity was traded below $ 0 for the first time in history.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI crude for June rose 2.67% to $ 16.94 a barrel, but fell 33.65% for the week. In the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent for the same month advanced 0.52%, at US $ 21.44 a barrel, but accumulated weekly losses of

23.65%.

“The market is likely to be characterized by considerable price volatility for at least another month, until global oil demand reaches its lowest level,” says Capital Economics.

The British consultancy points out that the Brent contract for June expires next Thursday, 30, but says it does not foresee that the oil traded at ICE will repeat the movement of the WTI for May, which was traded below $ 0 before expiring.

The collapse in commodity prices earlier this week occurred because investors began to settle the May WTI contract to avoid physical delivery, after reports that space for oil storage in the United States was close to running out and amid a drop in demand generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a threat from US President Donald Trump to Iran has allowed some price recovery, as a new conflict in the Middle East has the potential to interrupt the supply of oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

For Commerzbank, however, the supply of the energy commodity cannot be “sufficiently reduced” in the short term. “However, the expected production cuts, together with the resumption of demand, will lead to a rebalancing of the oil market in the second half of the year,” says the German bank, in reference to a possible deepening of the Organization of Exporting Countries agreement. and allies (OPEC +) for cuts in oil production.

