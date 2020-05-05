Enough is enough, oil bears tell bulls: it’s time to be honest with the cuts.

The production reductions promised by OPEC went into effect on Friday, so the market will look for reliable evidence starting this week that there is a reduction in the flow of barrels to the market. As premature as it may seem, short sellers have limited themselves to doing nothing for the last three sessions, as US crude oil has risen 60% from last week’s lows and Brent 32% in the same period . Going forward, the bears will look for evidence that at least some pressure from the global storage system is easing.

As if that wasn’t enough, President Donald Trump’s resumption of the trade war with China is already weighing down Wall Street Dow futures and boosting the dollar, a lethal combination for oil.

The electoral strategy of Trump and China: «The last thing that oil needs»

“President Trump’s electoral strategy for November already seems clear, and it is already weighing on markets worldwide,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at OANDA, based in New York.

“The President of the United States and his circle seem determined to deflect any blame for their supposedly inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the national level, (and) instead of taking it on, blaming China for everything.”

“A possible resumption of hostilities in the trade war is the last thing the oil markets need right now,” adds Halley.

Specifically regarding oil cuts, former Moscow energy minister Vladimir Milov said on Friday there were “too many technical challenges” for Russia to reach its cut rate of 2.5 million barrels a day. “There have never been such large production cuts in Russia, so we are venturing into the unknown,” Milov, now an opposition politician, tells the Wall Street Journal.

Russia is key to the so-called GLOPEC production pact between world producers, including the United States, and the Saudi Arabia-led OPEC cartel, which aims to cut at least 9.7 million barrels a day of world supply to offset partially the decrease in demand of 20-30 million due to the coronavirus pandemic. Without serious involvement from Moscow, the world’s oil reserves may not fall fast enough for the taste of the market.

Russia is not geared towards rapid and very steep cuts

According to experts, Russia’s oil infrastructure is not geared towards rapid and pronounced production reductions, as the cold Siberian climate could cause pipelines to explode if oil does not flow through them. Underperforming fields from the Soviet era are also very expensive to maintain and reactivate, which is why major Russian oil companies are pressing the Energy Ministry to get exemptions to reductions, Moscow sector analysts have said according to the Journal.

Mikhail Krutikhin, a partner at the independent consulting agency RusEnergy who has advised Russian oil companies in recent weeks on the reductions, agrees with Milov. “They just don’t know how to do it,” he said of companies that should contribute to the cuts. “It is a completely new paradigm.”

The Bloomberg poll released on Friday indicated that OPEC’s most powerful member, Saudi Arabia, pumped the record amount of more than 11 million barrels a day while waging a price war against his former ally Russia. Although they reached a truce in mid-April, reaching an agreement to reduce large amounts of supply, the Saudis continued to maintain very high production for much of the month, even though demand suffered an unprecedented free fall, reports Bloomberg.

Until two weeks ago, at least 160 million barrels were stored at sea, outside the world seaports from Singapore to Suffolk and along the Gulf of Mexico coast. Forecasts suggest that conventional global oil storage, which can hold around 3.4 billion barrels, will exceed its limits in late May.

Those who have a positive opinion on oil argue that the bearish discourse does not take into account the production reductions by the big oil companies that are not part of the GLOPEC agreement. Quotas have only been imposed on national oil companies under the global production pact, or on companies that governments could run — such as in Russia.

Although this leaves the world’s big oil companies to their fate, they have also been cooperating a little with the GLOPEC pact.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: NYSE: COP), for example, says it will cut output by about 420,000 barrels a day in June. Chevron (NYSE: NYSE: CVX) says it will do so at 400,000 barrels a day and that it will shut down 60% of its drilling rigs. In the Permian shale oil basin, Chevron has already reduced its rigs from 17 to 5. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS), meanwhile, is in the process of disrupting all Bakken drilling activity, according to .. The same media outlet reported Thursday that Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: NYSE: CHK), another shale oil pioneer, was in the process of filing for bankruptcy, potentially making it the second US driller to fail since it was to do Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) in early April.

“Early reports suggest that compliance with the reductions will be high,” says Phil Flynn, an analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago, which normally has a bullish stance on oil.

In addition, on Tuesday, the Texas Railroad Commission, responsible for regulating the largest oil-producing state in the United States, will vote whether to approve a 20% reduction in production that will cut supply by approximately 1 million barrels a day.

Meanwhile, at least 30 of the 50 states in the United States have already reopened their businesses in one way or another after the containment measures because of COVID-19. That could increase gasoline and diesel consumption, in what would be a beginning of recovery.

But the reductions go trickle rather than gush

Despite these and other production disruptions, the collapse of oil rigs and the cutbacks in capital spending announced by several oil drillers, the Energy Information Administration says that U.S. crude production had declined only in 1 million barrels a day on May 25, up from record highs of 13.1 million barrels a day in mid-March.

And while refineries may have begun to experience some demand for fuel, this is likely to materialize in a trickle, rather than a spurt. Gasoline reserves decreased by 3.7 million barrels during the week ending May 25, but crude oil reserves have still increased by 9 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s review last week of its Main Street Loan Program, which allows larger, more indebted companies to qualify for loans, could be a double-edged sword for oil. Although the Fed’s program helps shale drillers avoid bankruptcy, oil bears believe that such a lifesaver means that a certain level of output can be preserved.

In conclusion, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) says that oil bulls need “time” and “patience” to weather the storm.

“Oil remains a physical asset and therefore will have to set the price first to clear the huge glut in the second half of 2020, leaving raw materials behind the rebound in financial assets related that form the advance party, like the actions », explained the leading voice of Wall Street on the energy sector.

Gold depends on employment data and blame game with China

In the case of gold, volatility and an equally strengthened dollar could keep the precious metal confined to a range below $ 1,720 until mid-week, although the dynamics could change if Trump takes the blame game out of hand. is brought with China.

“There is some fear that the trade war may resume and that is good for gold,” Avtar Sandu, senior manager of raw materials at Phillip Futures, told ..

How gold closes the week will depend on the April non-farm employment report released on Friday. The market believes that the loss of 21 million jobs over the whole of last month will be announced. If the number is higher, it is very likely that gold will reach more than $ 1,730 or more.

