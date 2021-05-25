Oil-Barrel rises on expectations that Iranian crude will not cause excess supplies

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday as a surge in demand driven by COVID-19 vaccination campaigns gave traders more optimism that the market can absorb any crude. to be traded if talks with Western powers lead to the lifting of sanctions.

* A decline in COVID deaths in India also bolstered expectations that demand could increase in the coming weeks.

* Prices also received a boost due to expectations that a new deal is less likely than last week, said Bob Yawger, director of Energy Futures at Mizuho in New York.

* “The Iranians and the powers cannot work out the details that will make this agreement signed,” Yawger said.

* Brent oil futures for July closed up 2.02 dollars, or 3%, at 68.46 dollars a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate of the United States for July closed at 66.05 dollars a barrel, an increase of $ 2.47 or 3.9%.

* Goldman Sachs said the case for a higher price remained intact, even in the face of a potential increase in Iranian exports. Its new base case for a resumption in October still supports a forecast of $ 80 a barrel for this summer, he added.

* “Even aggressively assuming a resumption in July, we estimate that Brent prices would still reach $ 80 a barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021,” the bank said in a note.

* Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by one month, both sides said Monday.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)