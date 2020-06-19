(Update at closing, change author’s signature and origin, before LONDON)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK, Jun 19 (.) – Oil prices rose on Friday, but fell sharply on the back of concerns that the continued spread of the coronavirus may stop the US economic rebound.

* Crude oil benchmarks followed other assets lower, after Boston Federal Reserve Chairman Eric Rosengren said more fiscal and monetary support is likely to be needed for the U.S. economy.

* Rosengren reiterated his view that the unemployment rate is likely to be « at double-digit levels » by the end of 2020 and warned that the economy should not be reopened too quickly after the end of the confinements aimed at containing the virus.

* Fears contributed to Apple’s announcement that it would re-close some stores as the virus spreads.

* « It has scared everyone in North and South Carolina, » said John Kilduff, a partner at the Again Capital energy hedge fund in New York.

* Brent crude rose 68 cents a barrel to $ 42.19, while US oil gained 91 cents to $ 39.75.

* US crude rose 8.7% this week, while Brent rose 9%.

* Earlier, oil had advanced more strongly after Iraq and Kazakhstan pledged to further comply with cutbacks, according to sources. (Additional report by Sonali Paul and Aaron Sheldrick; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira and Javier López de Lérida)