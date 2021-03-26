OIL-Barrel rebounds on fears that Suez Canal blockade could last weeks

Bloomberg

BanRep rate decision; S&P Futures Advance: Colombia Today

(Bloomberg) – S&P futures point to a positive open, oil recovers and long-term Treasury yields advanced after President Joe Biden doubled the goal of his vaccination campaign and the Federal Reserve released the banks pandemic restrictions on dividends. European stock markets advance. Low-currency Bloomberg Dollar Index and emerging market currencies down for the sixth day in a row. In Colombia, the Banco de la República holds its second monetary policy meeting of the year. All 19 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the board to keep the intervention rate unchanged at a low of 1.75% for the sixth month in a row. Industrial and retail confidences advanced in February to 8.2 and 34.2 respectively, with both indicators improving compared to the previous month.Ecopetrol announced that it formed a special committee to evaluate the valuation of Interconectado Eléctrica (ISA) as part of the potential acquisition of the 51.4% stake that the government has in the electricity transmission company . The peso depreciated again on Thursday and is heading for its first weekly loss since late February. The currency fell 0.6% to 3,668 per dollar. Until March 24, Colombia had a total of 1,385,503 doses applied and 74,274 accumulated second doses. Yesterday 6,732 new cases of coronavirus were reported and 125 deaths were registered, of according to data from the Ministry of Health. With this, the number of total confirmed cases rose to 2,359,942 and the deaths reached 62,519. Colombia ranks eleventh in the world in total cases of contagion, surpassed by the US, Brazil, India, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom. , Italy, Spain, Turkey and Germany, according to data from Johns Hopkins. In terms of deaths, the country also ranks eleventh. According to Bloomberg calculations: Cases + 0.3% vs + 0.2% moving average 7 days Deaths + 0.2% vs + 0.2% moving average 7 days Positivity tests 12.9% vs 14.3% 7-day moving average All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: The ship that keeps the Suez Canal completely blocked will probably not be able to move until at least next Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. The closure of a major shipping lane will disrupt supply chains for everything from grains to cars to coffee More than 300 ships loaded with billions of dollars in goods are waiting to cross the canal, data shows US President Joe Biden has set a goal of administering 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of April. Meanwhile, in Europe, leaders cautiously backed a plan to restrict exports. Vaccines from the region after it emerged that the bloc was shipping more vaccines to the rest of the world than it has given to its own people On a global scale, the pandemic is far from over, with 733,000 cases reported yesterday, the highest level since the middle from January. The death toll in Brazil surpassed 300,000 this week, and the government faces increasing pressure. TO BE PENDING: In Colombia: 1pm: BanRep deciding rates; the 19 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the rate unchanged at 1.75% Auctions: Expansion operations include 9-month repos for COP1 trillion, and 31-day repos for the same amount International: 7:30 am: US wholesale inventories Feb. P; m / m est. 0.8%, previous revised 1.4% 7:30 am: US personal income Feb; its T. -7.2%, previous 10% 7:30 am: US personal spending Feb; its T. -0.8%, previous 2.4% 9am: US consumer sentiment U. Michigan March F; its T. 83.6, previous 83 Fed Agenda: No public events planned for the rest of the week Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: New BanRep board seen opposing greater stimulus: Colombia Decision GuideCOLOMBIA ANALYSIS: Rates would remain despite low inflation Colombia makes official the appointment of Jaime Jaramillo as co-director BanRep Ecopetrol creates a special committee to evaluate ISA’s valuation Ecopetrol aims at zero net carbon emissions by 2050 Coffee production is estimated to be above 6m bags in 1SColombia industrial confidence Feb. rises to 8.2 from 3.7Colombia trade confidence rises to 34.2 COMMENT: Oxford Economics says Colombia leads its tracking index of economic recovery in the region while other nations face problems due to spikes in covid infections “Our tracker Latin America’s recovery fell 1.5 points in the week ending March 19, following a revised 0.9 point drop the previous week, mainly due to deteriorations in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. The decline coincides with a second lethal and uncontrolled wave of the virus in many countries before Easter “, write in a note the economists Joan Domene, Felipe Camargo and Marcos Casarin” In the classification of the countries in the recovery tracker, Colombia still leading the return to pre-pandemic levels, while Mexico now ranks second with a marginal advantage over Argentina and Brazil. Chile is the penultimate despite having the fastest vaccine plan, and Peru continues to be the last due to stricter restrictions “Vaccination plans have lagged behind advanced economies and have not met the expectations of governments” We anticipate a double dip recession in the first quarter due to the effect of restrictions in place since late December. Our current baseline for the region is a 0.8% quarter-on-quarter contraction in GDP, but risks to the full-year outlook remain downward as the pace of recovery from the second quarter onward could disappoint