OIL-Barrel prices rise, bullish outlook for demand counteracts concerns over India

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, Apr 29 (Reuters) – Oil prices expanded their gains on Thursday, after rising 1% in the previous session, as optimistic estimates of a recovery in demand offset concerns about the impact of the rising quantity. of COVID-19 cases in Brazil, India and Japan.

* At 1115 GMT, Brent oil was up 89 cents, or 1.3%, at $ 68.16 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 83 cents, or 1.3%, at $ 68.16 per barrel. $ 64.69 per barrel.

* This is the third day in a row that both contracts have gone up.

* “The performance of the last few days demonstrates the market’s unwavering faith in the economic and demand recovery,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates.

* “It also implies that the dangerous and devastating nightmare of COVID engulfing India, Japan and Turkey, among others, is not expected to have a lasting impact on economic expansion.”

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, this week stuck to their plans for a gradual lifting of restrictions on oil production from May to July.

* OPEC + expects global stocks to reach 2.95 billion barrels in July, below the 2015-2019 average.

* “A closer look at the state of global oil inventories suggests that the market may be closer to the rebalancing point than OPEC + might think,” Citi analysts said, adding that the market has absorbed most of it. of excess crude inventories, although refined product inventories are still relatively high.

* The bank expects vaccination campaigns in North America and Europe to push oil demand to a record 101.5 million barrels per day (bpd) during the northern hemisphere summer months, but said the increase in COVID-19 cases in Brazil and India could affect local demand if stricter quarantines are re-imposed.

* A weak dollar also lent some support to oil. The dollar was hovering near a nine-week lows after the US Federal Reserve offered a dovish outlook and the White House announced bold spending plans.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Additional reporting by Florence Tan and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)