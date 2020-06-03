By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Jun 3 (.) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday after hitting their highest level since March and standing at $ 40 a barrel, pressured by concerns that a meeting of OPEC and its allies will be held to extend the pact. of pumping clipping.

* Saudi Arabia and Russia have an agreement to extend the cuts, but Thursday’s conference may not take place, sources told .. Crude prices had fallen earlier after Bloomberg reported that the meeting was questioned.

* August Brent crude futures were down 73 cents, or 1.8%, at $ 38.84 a barrel at 1150 GMT; while US WTI oil futures for July fell 79 cents, or 2.2%, to $ 36.02 a barrel.

* Oil had risen earlier in the day in a report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) which showed Tuesday that US oil inventories fell 483,000 barrels last week. The official government report will be released later on Wednesday.

* Both benchmarks have been increasing in price in recent weeks. Brent has more than doubled in value since it sank to 21-year lows below $ 16 in April, when WTI traded on negative territory.

* But the recovery of the Chinese economy and the exit of the confinements by the coronavirus in various parts of the world are supporting the prices.

* OPEC +, an alliance in which Russia also participates, is cutting its production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) -about 10% of global supplies before the COVID-19 crisis began- during May and June to sustain prices.

* With encouraging signs of a market recovery, OPEC + is considering extending the current pact beyond June.

