The group, known as OPEC +, too it demanded countries like Nigeria and Iraq, which exceeded production quotas in May and June, to compensate with additional cuts in July to September.

OPEC + had initially agreed in April that it would cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day during May and June to shore up prices that collapsed due to declining demand due to the coronavirus crisis. Those cuts should be reduced to 7.7 million bpd from July to December.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “Demand is coming back as large oil-consuming economies emerge from the pandemic blockade. But we are not yet out of the woods and the challenges ahead are still pending. ”

Benchmark Brent LCOc1 crude rose to a three-month high on Friday above $ 42 a barrel, after falling in April below $ 20, but despite that, prices are still 30% lower so far this year.

Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy said: “Prices can be expected to be strong as of Monday, June 8, maintaining levels above $ 40.”

Saudi Arabia as leader of OPEC and Russia have to find a balance in the price of oil, estimated at $ 50 per barrel, to satisfy its budgetary needs and, in turn, that it does not rise so much as to reactivate the production of shale hydrocarbons in the United States.

At first, it was unclear whether Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait would extend their additional voluntary cuts of 1.18 million bpd beyond June, which are not part of the deal.

Chart: OPEC + cuts for May and June:

Bloomberg font

The April deal was pushed by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who lobbied for the deal to try to avoid bankruptcies in the US oil industry.

Trump previously threatened to pull US troops out of Saudi Arabia if Riyadh failed to act and spoke to Russian and Saudi leaders before Saturday’s deal, saying he was happy with the price recovery.

Although oil prices have partially recovered, there is still are well below the costs of most US oil shale producers. Closings, layoffs, and cost reductions continue to occur in the United States.

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette on Twitter after the video conference said, “I applaud OPEC + for reaching a major agreement today, which comes at a crucial time as demand for oil continues to recover and economies reopen around the world. “

As global blockades ease, oil demand is expected to outstrip supply sometime in July, but OPEC still has a billion barrels of excess oil inventories accumulated since March to sell.

Rystad’s Tonhaugen said: “Saturday’s decisions will help OPEC reduce inventories to 3 million from 4 million bpd in July-August.”

Who has not complied with the cuts?

Now OPEC + puts the cry in the sky because Iraq, Nigeria, Angola, Kazakhstan and Russia have not followed through on the agreement, but Do you remember that even though Trump pushed for the first agreement after the start of the oil price war? because the week after it he skipped it, giving rise to the week with the highest production in history. In view of the facts, many think that the oil negotiators are a bunch of tricksters.

Iraq produced 520,000 bpd above its quota in May, while Nigeria’s overproduction was 120,000 bpd, Angola’s was 130,000 bpd, Kazakhstan’s was 180,000 bpd, and Russia’s was 100,000 bpd, according to data from OPEC +.

The Ministry of Petroleum of Nigeria endorsed the idea of offset their excessive production in May and June.

Iraq, with one of the worst compliance rates in MayHe agreed to further cuts, although it was not clear how Baghdad would reach an agreement with the big oil companies to curb Iraqi production.

There are more complications to the deal, for example, than Mexico will not continue with its cuts and Libya, who is a member of OPEC and who is exempt from fees announced this weekend the restart of production of some 300,000 barrels a day.

OPEC’s joint ministerial oversight committee, known as the JMMC, will meet monthly through December to review market, compliance and recommend cut levels. The next JMMC meeting is scheduled for June 18.

OPEC + will hold its next meetings between November 30 and December 1.

Graph: May OPEC Oil Production

Bloomberg font

