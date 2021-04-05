Ohtani is a phenomenon: home run after throwing a 100 MPH ball



Ohtani throws them at 100 MPH and takes them out at the same speed.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani made history… And he did it in a big way. Initially, he became the first starter who is simultaneously in the top 2 of the batting order. since 1903, which is a remarkable feat. But Japanese is a phenomenon, and he had to do it by astonishing the baseball universe: a ball disappeared 454 feet from home plate minutes after multiple balls were thrown at more than 100 miles per hour.

The narrator’s reaction in English says it all: an exclamation of surprise and pleasure from seeing a phenomenal performance live. On the first pitch, which seemed to be waiting for him to connect, Ohtani pulled her out of the park, without lifting her feet off the ground. Crazy.

But can your pitcher do… THIS? pic.twitter.com/vW7nesRyZ6 – Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 5, 2021

The ball came off his bat at 115 MPH, the strongest home run by an Anaheim Angels player since taking that type of record in the majors (2015).

It should be noted that before, in the top of the first inning, as a starter, he threw up to three balls that exceeded 100 MPH. One of them reached 100.6 miles per hour, becoming the fastest pitching ever thrown this young season.

Ohtani finished his pitching performance after 4.2 innings, allowing three runs and walking five. He pitched 92 times to the plate and struck out six opponents.