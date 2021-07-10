OHLA expects constant profits from 2022 and 130 million ebitda in 2023

Madrid, Jul 10 . .- The president of the recently renamed OHLA, Luis Amodio, acknowledges that the OHL brand – used for 22 years – had lost strength and it was important to address a change in perspective with which he hopes to achieve an ordinary benefit and constant since 2022 and an EBITDA of the order of 130 million in 2023.

“I believe that in 2 or 3 years we will be at super positive levels,” the president of the group has advanced in an interview with ., which will enter into benefits in 2021 thanks to the extraordinary and that seeks to resume the payment of the dividend, which was paid for the last time against the 2018 financial year.

DOES NOT INCLUDE NEW CAPITAL INJECTIONS

The company, in which the Amodio brothers have disbursed close to 90 million, does not see a need for a new injection of capital in the medium term after having recently completed its reorganization plan.

In addition, although it is something that will be seen, at the moment the Mexican family does not contemplate launching a takeover bid for OHLA or proposing a merger with its construction company Caabsa, although “whatever is most convenient for both companies in the future, regardless of that can achieve synergies in some projects “, basically in Latin America.

“We came here to be long-term and we are 100% sure that OHLA is going to follow the path of profits,” said Luis Amodio, who even points out that the group could improve the forecasts that have been set for this year, in which it expects an ebitda of more than 80 million and a contract of more than 3,000 million.

HAS NOT EXPLORED THE PURCHASE OF THE VILLAR MIR OR TYRUS SHARES

Although he acknowledges that there are contacts with the Villar Mir Group and that the relationship is cordial, Luis Amodio maintains that the possible purchase of the 7% that they still have in the company after the recent capital increase has not been explored.

“At the moment neither they have stated that they want to get rid of that percentage nor we that we want to buy it,” he stressed.

Read more

Regarding the 2.35% of OHLA that is in the hands of the Monegasque fund Tyrus Capital, he assures that they have not spoken with them nor do they know what their interest is for the future.

IN THREE YEARS DOES NOT DISCARD NEW MARKETS AND PURCHASES

Although the company has its focus on the United States (USA), Latin America and Europe, within three years – after the roadmap that has been set for this period – OHLA does not rule out addressing its foray into new markets and buy a local company if it is a good opportunity.

However, it highlights that the US will continue to be OHLA’s reference market, which also looks closely at countries such as Peru, Colombia or Mexico, where they are regaining positions, and European markets such as Spain, Sweden, Norway, Ireland or the Czech Republic. .

The company has been leaving the “complicated” geographies and the strategy is to finish the works that are pending, for example in the Middle East, resolve possible litigation and leave these areas.

ONLY PROJECTS REPORTING BENEFITS

After leaving behind the management carried out by the Villar Mir Group, OHLA carefully studies that all contracts and works are profitable. Projects will no longer be sought simply to increase turnover, but all will have to report benefits so as not to fall back into past situations, Amodio reaffirms.

Regarding the concessions business, he maintains that the mistake of the old OHL was to get where it got, which led to the sale of “the jewel in the crown”, but indicates that the current strategy is to regain presence in this sector at the hands of financial partners.

WILL ANALYZE THE FERROVIAL SERVICES PORTFOLIO

In terms of services, it ensures that the portfolio that Ferrovial has put up for sale will be evaluated, as well as possible projects that may arise in the field of renewables, more starting projects from the beginning than buying a portfolio since this would imply a higher cost.

WITHOUT ASPIRATIONS TO RETURN TO THE IBEX 35

The return to the IBEX 35 is not among OHLA’s short-term objectives, which does expect the rating agencies to soon raise the company’s grade to the extent that it meets its objectives.

The group also does not contemplate further divestments of assets, nor a significant additional loss due to the arbitration of the Cider Hospital in Qatar, although it has provisioned another 15 million if necessary. It also remains open to reaching an amicable agreement with the Community of Madrid in its dispute over the Navalcarnero train.

.