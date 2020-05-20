The construction OHL it had a net loss of 7.3 million euros in the first quarter of the year, which means cutting the ‘red numbers’ from a year earlier by 5.2%. The company has indicated that this is thanks to the “major progressive” generation of gross operating profit (Ebitda) and to the increase in margins, according to the company.

OHL has indicated that the health crisis did not yet have a “significant impact” on its accounts and its activity until March, although the group agreed in that month on a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) for 1,300 workers in Spain.

The company owned by the Villar Mir group has said that an estimate of the coronavirus crisis may advance in the accounts for the next quarter

OHL assures that the lower activity in the domestic market was “compensated” with its international business in the United States, Latin America and the Czech Republic, and the increase in the business of the services subsidiary.

However, the company owned by the Villar Mir group ensures that an estimate of the impact of the current crisis resulting from the pandemic on the company will be able to advance in the accounts for the next quarter.

For the moment, OHL, despite still starting the year with losses, after closing the past four years with rojos red numbers ’, ended the first quarter with a gross operating profit (Ebitda) of 13.6 million euros.

This amount shows an increase of 49.6%, thanks to the fact that the margin on sales stood at 2.1%, compared to 1.4% a year earlier. In addition, it means chaining five consecutive quarters with positive Ebitda, to which all the company’s activities also contribute.

The turnover, on the other hand, fell by 4.3%, to stand at 655.6 million euros, despite the greater contribution of the international business. OHL obtained almost three quarters (74.6%) of this income from abroad, compared to 68.1% the previous year, reports Europa Press.

Liquidity for the crisis

In the financial chapter, at the end of the quarter, the company in which the Mexican brothers Amodio negotiate to enter had liquidity for 543.6 million euros to face the current crisis.

To this amount it is necessary to add the financing of 140 million that has just been raised with the endorsement of the ICO, as detailed by the company.

In addition, it is a mattress that excludes the liquidation of some bonds that matured in May for an amount of 73 million euros.