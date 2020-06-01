Ohio Police Identified Man Handing Over Money To Protesters

The Police from Columbus, Ohio, identified the man who was caught in a video delivering money to protesters who participated in the unrest allegedly to destroy public property during protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Miami Mundo / Las Américas Newspaper

Images from a video that has gone viral on social media show a bearded white man handing over money to two black protesters and instructing him to continue the riot.

“Can anyone identify this man? Witnesses saw him in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday night paying people to riot and destroy public property, ”Columbus police retweeted on their social media on Twitter and Facebook.

The Ohio Police requested help from the community to identify the man as it was in the interest of that agency to speak with him. Later, authorities reported that they have identified the individual and thanked the community for the assistance offered.

Authorities have so far provided no further details on the man’s identity.

The video, which was also shared by Columbus police, has raised suspicions of the presence of anarchist groups behind the protests and violent riots, which reportedly has left at least three people dead, destroyed and looted in different cities.

President Donald Trump has addressed the issue and has described these groups as “the radical left”.

The Columbus authorities reported that most of the protesters remained peaceful during the protests, but not others that caused destruction to the property, attacked police officers by throwing objects at them, setting fire to buildings and vehicles.

Columbus police reported that 59 people were arrested and a curfew has been enacted throughout the city since 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., ordinance that will be in force until a new order from the authorities.

The United States National Guard confirmed on Sunday the mobilization of 5,000 troops in 15 states and the District of Columbia, where the capital, Washington DC, is located to contain the riots resulting from the protests for the death in Minneapolis of the black citizen George Floyd during an arrest, which has led to the murder charge of one of the agents involved.

As protests spread across the country over the weekend, monuments in Virginia, the Carolinas and Mississippi. The presence of Confederate monuments throughout the South, and in other parts of the United States, has been questioned for years because those who opposed the eradication of slavery are dedicated, and some were already being considered for elimination.

Meanwhile, Target and CVS chains announced Sunday the temporary closure of several of their stores, including some that were damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Target reported that it has closed six stores for an extended period and hopes to reopen its Lake Street location in Minneapolis later this year. The store is located near where Floyd died at the hands of the police, and was severely damaged during the riots last week. Another store in Minneapolis remains closed, as do others in Oakland, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

In Miami, groups linked to the dictatorships of Venezuela and Nicaragua have participated in the riots. The Veppex Organization has requested help from the community to identify a man accused of participating in acts of destruction in the city of Miami.