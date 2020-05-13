Ohio hospital where a child died of covid-19 associated inflammatory syndrome. (Free Press Photo: Telemundo).

The minor’s death occurred in a Cleveland hospital, where they investigate 4 other cases of children who were admitted with similar symptoms, according to the Telemundo chain.

Dozens of pediatric patients with the same symptoms have been reported in New York and other states.

Doctors called on parents to be alert.

On May 8, a 5-year-old boy died in New York City after suffering from symptoms of Kawasaki disease and “toxic shock” syndrome, possibly linked to the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

New York state has registered 73 cases of critically ill children with these inflammatory symptoms, the official said at a press conference.

“Last Thursday, a five-year-old boy died of complications related to COVID-19” and “there may be other (deaths) that are under investigation,” he said.

The state health department investigates these cases, he added.

According to CBS television, a seven-year-old boy with similar symptoms died two weeks ago in a New York suburb.

Another death related to this inflammatory syndrome, from a 14-year-old in England, was reported in an investigation published Wednesday by the medical journal The Lancet.

. reported that another 14-year-old with a coronavirus died in New Jersey on Friday, Governor Philip Murphy said. It is unclear if he had the inflammatory syndrome.

On Tuesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had reported 15 children with this severe inflammatory syndrome in the city.

Of the 15 cases identified, four tested positive for the covid-19 disease and six already had the antibodies that show they had it.

The symptoms

Children and young people show abdominal pain, vomiting, rash, and persistent fever, symptoms consistent with “toxic shock” syndrome and childhood Kawasaki disease.

Affected children may require hospitalization in intensive care and cardiac and respiratory support.

At the end of April the British National Health Service (NHS) had warned of this disease. Other countries that had detected a similar situation followed: Spain, France and Belgium, among others.