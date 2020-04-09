If you are one of those who removes eyebrows at home and when you start you do not stop, these tips can help you fix that little disaster you may have caused.

If you crossed the line and made an attack on your eyebrows, you have to repair it, and unfortunately for that you will have to work.

The first thing you have to do is find a thick brow pencil. With it you will give it the lost form.

Then try to fill as even as possible, being careful not to make it too strong so that they look as natural as possible. You will have to repeat this process every time, until your eyebrows grow again.

To stimulate their growth you can use castor oil and massage them gently. Also combing them with an old mascara brush helps.

And finally. Forget about eyebrow wax or much less about tattooing or pigmenting them! It is best if you remove the hairs one by one and gently with a good quality tweezer.

