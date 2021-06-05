Oh no! Kim Kardashian is again singled out for cultural appropriation by Hindus

Usually Om is used in religious contexts like symbol of reality and consciousness. In many cases, it is used before and after religious texts and is sings during Hindu, Buddhist and Jain ceremonies. Seeing Kim with the earrings, Hindus remember that it is more than just an accessory, especially if you do not practice the Hinduism.

“Now is a good time to mention that Om is a sacred symbol for Hindus and not just an accessory, “said one Twitter user.

(Twitter @sen_ria)

“Kim just came out with my religious symbol with no idea what it means. Classic Kardashian demeanor. Deaf to tone as always,” someone else complained.