April 01, 2020 11:11 AM

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo it does not seem of this world … It has a figure that seems sculpted by the gods themselves … It looks great!

If you are a soccer lover, and if not too, this photograph that the Juventus star published will leave you breathless.

And is that this super athlete, who also has his own brand of shoes and perfumes, can not stay still at home and always seeks to be physically active.

“Inspire, expire, stay active,” he wrote. Christian in your account Instagram , in which he appears in a black sports shorts and shoes.

Thank God he lets us see his perfect abdomen! … Definitely Christian Ronaldo He is one of the most handsome men on earth … How lucky you are, Georgina!

