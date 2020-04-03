The ex of Marc Anthony, the Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima published an enigmatic message on her social networks … Who leaves this beauty standing?

The former of Marc Anthony, the Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima published an enigmatic message on their social networks … Who leaves this beauty planted?

Shannon was with Marc Anthony about five years, before divorcing him after the controversial kiss with JLo at a concert.

Then Shannon He was seen very close to Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez, until he confessed in late March that they had a relationship and lived together in Munich, Germany.

Well, the truth is that Shannon She photographed herself dressed in a sporty outfit with jeans and a blouse and white shoes that fit her spectacularly and assured that she was “dressed and in a row!”

“When you are dressed and rowdy … Because you are not going anywhere Mommy Days without putting shoes on,” she wrote on her Instagram.

