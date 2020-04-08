Colombian reggaeton singer Greeicy Rendón caused controversy in her account on Tik Tok for having scolded those who asked for a tutorial on her tikititaka in this way. But what a bad mood!

Colombian reggaeton singer Greeicy Rendón It caused controversy in his Tik Tok account for having scolded those who asked for a tutorial on his tikititaka in this way. But what a bad mood!

It turns out that the most beautiful Greeicy Rendón It seems that she went through a bad day, because in another video we saw her fighting with her boyfriend Mike Bahia for a dream OMG!

But in this the download was for all his fans, to whom he shouted that before learning to dance twerking, they should prepare intellectually.

“Many have asked me for twerking tutorials, here we go, first you have to START STUDYING, STUDYING, WORKING, EDUCATING, GETTING INFORMED”

After that, he regained his composure and taught the main steps to do his “tikititaka”.

You’re beautiful Greeicy!

