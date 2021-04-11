Oh my God! Bryce Harper hits his first home run of the season

The stellar gardener of the Philadelphia Phillies on the MLB, Bryce harper He hit his first homer on Saturday night as a way to start putting his numbers on the board in the recently started campaign of the MLB, which as of today only takes ten days from the opening day.

Heading into the sixth episode in the match between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves this Saturday night, Bryce harper faces were seen in front of the Braves pitcher, Ian Anderson, who were dancing in a three-pitch shift until on the fourth pitch of the shift the outfielder raised his arms with what would be his first home run of the season.

After singling in his first appearance to the batter’s box in the game and, on his second turn, he grounded to second base, Bryce harper he missed a four-seam fastball downtown to the plate, thrown at 93 miles per hour by pitcher Ian Anderson, leading the ball to land behind right field through a home run by the slugger.

Bryce harper He sent the ball straight on a trip in the form of a tourist excursion with a recorded distance of 390 feet, a hit that went to the right field bleachers with a speed of no more and no less than 116 miles per hour, numbers that will be reflected together the outfielder’s first home run of the season concerns 2021 of the MLB.

Despite the huge aforementioned homerun by the stellar slugger of the Philadelphia Phillies, Bryce harper Even so, the chances were not enough for said organization to defeat the Atlanta Braves in the game, the aforementioned team that overshadowed the Phillies’ offense with a score of 5 runs against 4 in the match.

Bryce Harper hit:

