“Oh my children” Livia Brito cries out alone and dressed in white

In the middle of the night, the actress, Livia brito reappeared with a gloomy clamor through the streets, however, this did not prevent the eyes from leaving the tight white dress that “protagonist of La Desalmada“He looked while begging:” Oh my children “

In a tight white dress that made her look like a bride ready to walk down the aisle, Livia brito appeared in a video taken when night had already fallen on the city, the Cuban one, could have managed to frighten some people.

However, not even his anguishing laments stole the prominence of his marked figure, which became more defined as he approached the camera and where it was “.TV actress“He ended in a scream of horror.

The recording could have been one of the clues in the next scenes in which Livia Brito Pestana, a star actress with José Ron, participates in José Alberto’s upcoming production “El Güero” Castro, the telenovela, “La Desalmada”.

Apparently, the character that the almost 35-year-old artist will play is that of a very tormented woman, but for a few moments, the artist who dabbled on the screen in 2010 took the opportunity to have a little fun.

For a few moments, Livia Brito referred to the character that has inspired a popular Mexican legend: “La llorona”, the specter of a woman who supposedly appeared looking for her children, whom, according to an old story, “she herself would have ended up with their lives”.

It was the “Youtuber” herself who shared in one of her stories “she was recording scenes from the novel:

We are filming scenes from “La Desalmada”, it is a very sad story because what happens in that scene, I have to scream and scream and scream …. Because they have to see the novel.

Brito Pestana decided to sow curiosity and doubts among his “aLIVIAnados” followers and better invited them to be aware of the telenovela, which is presumed to premiere during the second semester of this year in primetime, according to People en Español.

The famous interpreter of novels such as “Triumph of love”, “Italian girl is coming to marry”, “Abismo de Pas! Ón” as well as her latest appearances in “La Piloto” and “Medicos: Línea de vida” could reappear sooner. than his followers imagine.

After several months focused on her social networks and taking care of her figure, the now “influencer” and businesswoman could soon release the new protagonist that brings her together again with José Ron.

Brito, who also entered as a presenter in “Dancing for a Dream”, formed together with José Ron one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry, when they collaborated together in “Italian girl is coming to get married”.

Today again, they star in the next project of “El Güero” Castro, the same that for several weeks, began the recordings and which could soon arrive on television.

It will be the next production under which not only the native of Havana Cuba returns to the screens as the protagonist but also the return of Marlene Favela who resumes her career after enjoying her stage as a mother.

To this production is added a great cast where other prominent stars also appear, among them, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina , Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson, are some of those confirmed so far.

