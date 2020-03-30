The famous model Angélica Cruz, was sitting when her dress let us see that detail coming from her body. It is very dark!

Marriage between artists Angelica Cruz and Nicky Jam It was held in 2017, by then they were both very much in love, although apparently not so much, since their union lasted only 18 months!

This detail managed to shake the entire press, as many wondered what the reason for the divorce was, and although everything ended very well, it is undoubtedly a doubt that we will always keep in mind.

As we have been able to realize, Angelica Cruz It has an undeniable beauty, and that is that both its face, as its body, hair and others, make our imagination fly as high as it can.

And more for this detail that the famous has presented us, which has left us totally intrigued. Angelica Cruz In his last publication, he has been photographed and appears as beautiful as ever, but … You can see a certain detail.

Said detail is his tattoo, which we can see in the following photograph, when Angelica She is placed on her side so that we can appreciate it, her dress also helped a lot, thanks to that great neckline she has … What did you think of her tattoo?

