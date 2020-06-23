Ogilvy has announced managerial changes and Andy Main comes to the position of global CEO of an agency with a long tradition in the advertising industry.

An element that we cannot lose sight of Ogilvy is the creative capacity of each of his campaigns.

Creativity is the biggest trigger for a business, especially at times like the contingency we are going through.

Ogilvy, one of the agencies with the longest history in the advertising market, has announced management changes with the arrival of Andy Main to the company’s global CEO office.

Main, who has a career as global director of Deloitte Digital and director of Deloitte Consulting LLP, will succeed John Seifert, who had already anticipated his departure in April, after accumulating a 41-year career with this agency, so that at the end of July the transition of positions will begin.

Main’s career at Deloitte Digital began in 2014 and managed to turn it into a global guarantee business, with a job that stands out with the acquisition of various creative agencies, with which this consulting firm increased its commitment to this type of services, implementing a trend that has been adapting in the industry and that allowed this consultancy firm to establish creative and technological services for many leading companies in their categories worldwide.

Media such as Adweek placed Main as one of the leading executives in marketing, media and technology, so its influence in the marketing industry is undeniable and also within the consulting industry, being considered by Consulting Magazine as one of the benchmarks In this market that does not stop growing and in which Main has more than 25 years of experience working with brands from the Fortune 500 list, accompanying them in their modernization and generation of key ideas in the market.

Andy Main

Before his arrival at Deloitte he started working at Andersen Consulting, where he started as a high-tech director.

“I am very grateful to have spent the last 41 years with Ogilvy. I have been supported by many generous colleagues and clients. It has been a wonderful life. Andy’s personal and professional experiences could not be more relevant to the ongoing transformation of Ogilvy and WPP in an extraordinary time of change and opportunity in our industry.

My partners and I are very excited to have someone of Andy’s personality and accomplishments join Ogilvy and lead our global creative network into the future (our founder would approve and be incredibly proud that another Scotsman is in charge) . I will partner with Andy for the rest of the year to ensure the best transition for our people and clients, ”stated Seifert on the eve of his departure from Ogilvy.

As for Main, Ogilvy’s next global CEO said the agency is a “synonym for creative and strategic excellence and I am honored to become the company’s next CEO. We have a great opportunity to help customers achieve sustainable growth by using Ogilvy’s creative genius to transform not only brands but also entire businesses.

We must also be a company with a clear culture of belonging where talented people from underrepresented groups are defended, supported throughout their careers, and given the opportunity to reach the highest levels of the organization. Ogilvy will play his role in implementing WPP’s clear and unequivocal commitment to anti-racism, with the recognition that we will not be judged by our words, but by our actions. I look forward to working with the great folks at Ogilvy and the entire WPP team. ”

