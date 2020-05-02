This should be Sébastien Ogier’s last season in the World Rally Championship. He said this clearly last summer, just before signing with Toyota: “This will be my last contract,” but the current situation is leading him to rethink the decision.

“I’m missing the competition, I miss her every day … but the priorities are now different. I hope that the world can go back to normal, although it will not be what we are used to. And I hope that we will run again this year and continue the adventure that we have started so well with Toyota, “said the Frenchman.

After the first three tests of the championship, the only ones disputed before the coronavirus will force an immediate stop – this occurred after the second of the three stages in Mexico where the Frenchman won. Ogier was leader of the championship with 62 points by 54 of Evans, 42 of Neuville and 36 of the current champion Ott Tänak. The seventh title seems on track, if the championship can be resumed.

“Nobody expected to be in the situation we are in. All are uncertainties about what it will bring in the future. If the championship cannot be resumed and we do not have a true championship, then there is a chance that I can go on for another year“Séb” admitted in an interview with Red Bull Motorsport.

Ogier did not want to say more: “It is simply a potential option. But if the season resumes and can conclude with a certain normality, the question would be very different. ”

What happens is that concluding the season with a certain normality is practically impossible. Deferred evidence can hardly be recovered. Hopefully, the contest can be resumed in August with the 1000 Lagos. Argentina, Kenya, Portugal and Italy will appear canceled: four races out of 13 planned in the ‘dry dock’, a third of the calendar.

Of course, if you can start again in Finland, the championship will be much harder and more complicated. The minimum setback, an abandonment, will take its toll. Safety and regularity will be two key factors.

