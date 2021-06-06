Ogier finishes the victory in Sardinia

06/06/2021 at 1:35 PM CEST

The French Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) finished off the victory in the Sardinia rally, after on Saturday everything turned upside down after the abandonment of Estonian Ott Tanak and Spaniard Dani Sordo, both teammates at Hyundai.Ogier He did not risk having the victory practically assured and he limited himself to finishing the race and keeping the British at bay Elfyn Evans (Toyota), that finished 46 seconds, and the Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), at 1 minute and 5.2 seconds, who finished second and third respectively.

This is the third victory of the season for the French rider after those achieved in Monte Carlo and Croatia. With only four WRC cars in the race, the four stages that closed the Italian rally of Sardinia lacked emotion as the race was practically decided beforehand.

The experience of Seven-time world champion, it was enough for him to get a placid victory that makes him more of the world leader, dominating with 106 points, followed by Evans with 95 and of Neuville with 77. Dani sordo he is seventh with 32 points.