The Frenchman assured in the past that this would be his last season in the World Cup

The crisis caused by the coronavirus can change the opinion of the hexacampeón

Sébastien Ogier does not rule out continuing one more season in the World Rally Championship and ending his journey in the WRC in 2021, despite having assured on several occasions that this would be his last season.

The hexacampeón has affirmed and reiterated in the past that the 2020 season would be the last in the World Championship. However, the situation caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus could change the story.

“This may compromise my decision to stop at the end of 2020,” said Sébastien Ogier, in an interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe.

“I don’t want to go too far in announcing things, so we will wait to see how the situation evolves, but it is clear that all this can make me think about finishing my career next season.”

One of the factors influencing the decision is having a ‘shortened’ season for testing. The Frenchman, convinced that there will be no action before August, believes that the season could stay in only eight events.

“It may take a long time for the WRC to return. Probably not before Finland in early August. I think this is the most optimistic scenario,” he added.

“In the 1990s, for example, there were many seasons with eight races. We have already done three, so if we can do some others, it will not necessarily be such a restricted championship. I hope it is possible, but I have no guarantees.”

The economic factor after the crisis must also be taken into account. To cope with this situation, the Gap rider is committed to doing without the most expensive events, clearly referring to rallies such as New Zealand or Japan – even the Safari.

“The most expensive trips will be complicated, as brands will be seriously affected by this situation. Measures will have to be taken to reduce costs,” Ogier said in conclusion.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.