Ogier arrives leader in Estonia, ‘territory’ Tanak

07/15/2021 at 11:04 AM CEST

After what Ott tanak proclaimed world rally champion in 2019, the WRC made its first landfall in history in his country, Estonia, last year. And this weekend repeats on the calendar and again with Tanak as a great favorite after his previous exhibition. Sebastien Ogier faces the event as a solid leader of the championship and determined to extend his advantage in the general classification, which is now 34 points over Elfyn Evans.

The Estonian Rally, which will feature 24 special stages with a total of 324.16 kilometers, is the most important motoring event in the Baltic and one of the most appreciated by lovers of speed, because it is one of the most important races hectic and frenetic of the championship thanks to its course full of jumps.

Ogier, who has achieved four victories in the first six races of the 2021 World Championship, is proving to be the fastest with a great level of driving that seems to have no limits, as he swept the last two World Cup events held in Kenya and Italy.

On the other hand, Evans, who adds a victory so far, he has to try to reverse the situation in Estonia to be able to reach the last tests with options and continue in the championship fight.

“To have won four rallies this season is better than expected. Winning is difficult because the competition is very tough, so I am very happy with our season so far. Rally Estonia will be difficult to open the track, but I will do my best to add a good number of points “, he assures Ogier.

Missing Dani Sordo and Borja Rozada, which is not expected to return to the Hyundai until the Acropolis Rally in September, the attention of Spanish fans will be on Pepe López, what co-pilot opens, Borja Odriozola, in search of his first win in the WRC3 category.

ncc / ea