OGC Nice wins the Olympique Lyon stadium

05/23/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The team of Adrian ursea beat 2-3 at Lyon on the last day of Ligue 1. The Olympique Lyon he came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Olympique de Nimes at home (2-5) and the other in front of Lorient in his fiefdom (4-1) and at the moment he had a streak of three consecutive victories. On the visitors’ side, the OGC Nice lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Racing Strasbourg. The locals, at the end of the game, remained in fourth place in the classification, while the OGC Nice it was placed in ninth place.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Olympique Lyon, who took advantage of the play to inaugurate the scoreboard by means of a goal of Karl Toko-Ekambi in minute 14. However, the OGC Nice reacted and equalized the contest through a goal from Kasper dolberg in the 27th minute. But later the Lyon team advanced their team with a new goal of Karl Toko-Ekambi, who thus completed a double moments before the final whistle, in the 40th, thus ending the first period with a 2-1 score.

The second half started in a positive way for the visiting team, who equalized the game with a goal from Hassane kamara a few minutes after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 50. After a new move increased the score of the Nizardo team, who turned the score around putting the 2-3 with a goal from William saliba in minute 57, ending the match with the score 2-3.

In the chapter on changes, the Lyon from Rudi garcia relieved Islam Slimani, Rayan Cherki, Thiago Mendes Y Mattia De Sciglio for Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Maxence Caqueret Y Leo Dubois, while the technician of the Nice, Adrian ursea, ordered the entry of Dan ndoye, Morgan schneiderlin Y Jordan lotomba to supply Rony Lopes, Kephren Thuram Ulien Y Hicham Boudaoui.

The referee decided to caution three players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Marcelo and by the Nice admonished Kephren Thuram Ulien Y Jean-Clair Todibo.

Thanks to this victory that closed Ligue 1, the team of Adrian ursea remained in ninth position with 52 points after finishing the match and those of Rudi garcia they ranked fourth with 76 points, with a Europa League entry spot.

Data sheetOlympique Lyon:Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois (Mattia De Sciglio, min.74), Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Maxwel Cornet, Karl Toko-Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta, Maxence Caqueret (Thiago Mendes, min.67), Bruno Guimaraes (Islam Slimani, min. 61), Houssem Aouar (Rayan Cherki, min.67) and Memphis DepayOGC Nice:Walter Benítez, Youcef Atal, Jean-Clair Todibo, William Saliba, Hassane Kamara, Rony Lopes (Dan Ndoye, min.78), Pierre Lees Melou, Kephren Thuram Ulien (Morgan Schneiderlin, min.83), Hicham Boudaoui (Jordan Lotomba, min.88), Amine Gouiri and Kasper DolbergStadium:Parc Olympique LyonnaisGoals:Karl Toko-Ekambi (1-0, min. 14), Kasper Dolberg (1-1, min. 27), Karl Toko-Ekambi (2-1, min. 40), Hassane Kamara (2-2, min. 50) ) and William Saliba (2-3, min. 57)