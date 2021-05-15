OGC Nice vs Racing Strasbourg

05/15/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

The Nice receives this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the visit of the Strasbourg in the Allianz rivera during their thirty-seventh match in Ligue 1.

The OGC Nice arrives with enthusiasm for the thirty-seventh round after having won the Brest in the Allianz rivera 3-2, with so many of Rony Lopes, Hassane Kamara Y Hicham Boudaoui. In addition, the locals have won 14 of the 36 games played to date with a figure of 47 goals in favor and 49 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Racing Strasbourg could not cope with the Montpellier in his last match (2-3), so he will seek a victory against the OGC Nice to set the course in the tournament. Before this match, the Racing Strasbourg they had won in 10 of the 36 games played in Ligue 1 this season, with a record of 46 goals for and 57 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the OGC Nice He has won seven times, has lost eight times and has drawn three times in 18 games played so far, values ​​that may seem encouraging to him. Racing Strasbourg, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the meetings that take place in the Allianz rivera. In the role of visitor, the Racing Strasbourg he has won six times, he has been defeated eight times and he has drawn four times in his 18 games he has played so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him OGC Nice to take the victory.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the OGC Nice and the results are four wins, two losses and four draws in favor of the local team. The last confrontation in this competition between both teams was played in August 2020 and ended with a score of 0-2 in favor of the Nice.

Analyzing his position in the league table of Ligue 1, we see that the OGC Nice they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 11 points. The OGC Nice He arrives at the meeting with 49 points in his locker and occupying the ninth place before the game. As for the rival, the Racing Strasbourg, is in sixteenth position with 38 points.