OFPC asks CFE for a commitment not to acquire coal from trawl mines

COAHUILA.

After the tragic accident at the Micaran mine in the community of Rancherías, in the municipality of Múzquiz, Coahuila, the Pasta de Conchos Family Organization sued the Federal Electricity Commission for a public commitment not to buy coal extracted from the flaming drag mines or caves and wells of the mineral, and the legal prohibition of the same.

They highlighted the importance of implementing measures to prevent more deaths and accidents, as well as the review of all assigned contracts, the cancellation of mining titles in all areas that have already been exploited.

The development of a “National Mining Salvage Protocol” that establishes command lines at the three levels of government and that is applied throughout the mining area, finally, a diligent and exhaustive investigation that reaches the entrepreneurs and concessionaires responsible for the death of workers for not complying with the laws and regulations to which they are bound.

Photo: special

Among the demands is that the families of the workers who died in the incident at the Micaran mine receive victim care with the highest standards and that the workers of this mining complex be liquidated with the real salary they received.

The Pasta de Conchos Family Organization highlights: “the death of the 65 miners of Pasta de Conchos, that of the seven workers from Múzquiz and that of dozens more people who since 2006 have lost their lives as a result of these inhumane working conditions. they are fortuitous or unavoidable events, but rather the result of the omission of the authorities and the illegality of coal entrepreneurs ”.

Finally, they reiterated their solidarity and condolences to the seven families who are in mourning and called on the authorities to fulfill all their responsibilities in this regard.