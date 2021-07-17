Offworld Trading Company and Obduction, new free games from the Epic Games Store

One more week, Epic Games Store brings us once again a double selection of free games, this time with two quite different titles that will take us from a fantasy world with a graphic adventure and puzzles, to an inexpensive RTS focused on the first civilization from the Red planet itself.

As always, both games will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account, access both game tabs (Offworld Trading Company and Obduction), and complete the complete purchase process.

We can also add them directly from desktop app, where they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home, which will redirect us to the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be exchanged for free for one week, being the new deadline next Thursday 22 July until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

Obduction

A sci-fi adventure from Cyan, the creators of Myst. After being abducted to the other side of the universe, you suddenly find yourself in a desolate alien world, populated by strange remnants of Earth. Explore, reveal, solve and find your way back home.

The strange worlds of Obduction reveal their secrets as you explore, discover, persuade and examine the clues they offer you. As you enjoy the mystical beauty and explore the enigmatic landscapes, remember that the decisions you make will have important consequences. This is your story now.

Minimum Obduction Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit



Processor: Intel i5-2500 or equivalent



Memory: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX or AMD 7700 series

Storage: 20 GB of free disk space

Directx: Version 11

Offworld Trading Company

Mars has been colonized and corporate titans on Earth must start companies to compete for dominance in this new developing market. The competition is fierce in this fast-paced budget RTS from Civilization IV lead designer Soren Johnson. Decide the fate of the Martian colonization process in the dynamic single-player campaign mode. A motley crew of CEOs spells out for hours their motivations and plans to dominate the future of Mars.

Market forces are your weapons, not guns or bombs. To win you will have the difficult mission of deciding what resources to acquire, what goods to manufacture and sell, how to interact with the prosperous underworld of the planet and what actions to acquire and when.

Minimum requirements Offworld Trading Company

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo (1.8 GHz) or AMD Athlon 64 X2 (2.0 GHz)



Memory: 2 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 8800 or ATI Radeon HD 3870 or Intel HD Graphics 4600

Storage: 2 GB of free disk space

Directx: Version 11

.