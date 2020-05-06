Sinaloa.- “They are not looking for anyone, they are also missing. We are going to go look for them, ”said María Isabel Cruz, referring to officials from the various agencies that should be looking for and investigating the cases of the disappeared, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of the search group Blood Hounds Warriors explained that, even with the pandemic, they have had to go out on their own to look for their loved ones, since the authorities in charge of watching over them have left them alone and are not sending them any security. .

He said that on April 9 they made the discovery of parts of a charred body. They called 9-1-1 and sent the experts over to them. Beneath the remains, they looked as if they had made an excavation, so they asked the experts to excavate, and they answered no, because that was the anthropologist’s job.

When asked about him, they were told he was out of order. They gave them a bag so that, if they found something, they would deposit it there. By digging they located the skull and other parts of the body, which would have been left lying there if they had not intervened.

Seedlings

With nothing to celebrate this Mother’s Day, they will start sit-ins to demand that the authorities look for their loved ones and that there are no more ‘uprisings’.

The first sit-in will be this Wednesday at the Government Palace, to see if they have a chance to find the governor and ask him about the other officials.

They will arrive at 10:00 am and will be there until the body holds them. On Thursday they will go to the State Search Commission; and on Friday. to the State Attorney General. On Sunday they will put blankets and photos of their disappeared in the cathedral kiosk.

The prosecutor Juan José Ríos Estavillo will be asked for explanations of why the cases are not progressing and why they stopped their reviews.

The president of Blood Hounds Warriors asks people who like to accompany her to the plants to wear a long-sleeved shirt, face masks, gloves, masks, antibacterial gel and a broomstick to measure the healthy distance; he does not want to give the authorities any reason to want to prevent the protests.

