Multiple videos captured the moment that police officers drive two vehicles toward a crowd of protesters in Brooklyn on Saturday. New York Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have called for swift and independent reviews of acts of violence in protests over the weekend. More protesters march through the streets of New York on Sunday, marking the fourth day of protests against the police brutality.

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has guaranteed an independent investigation into violent clashes between police and protesters, including the moment captured in a video when city officials drive two NYPD trucks in He led a group of protesters who were blocking them in Brooklyn.

Several videos, including one shared to our sister network NBC New York, appeared to show that two police vehicles hit a group of protesters in the Prospect Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. The video shows people putting up a metal barrier in front of a police vehicle parked near Flatbush Avenue and St. Marks Avenue around 8 p.m. m. Saturday.

Then a second vehicle from the

NYPD who stops, protesters hit the car, this

Accelerates and pushes people through the crowd. The first police vehicle

It also speeds up into the crowd, knocking several people to the ground. Did not stay

immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Police authorities say the

vehicle was hit with burning rocks, bottles and debris, leading to

officers to cross the barrier instead of facing the

protesters outside.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the actions of the police during a press conference on Sunday, and argued that the protesters should not have surrounded a police vehicle.

Imagine what it would be like: you’re just trying to do your job and then you see hundreds of people confronting you. I’m not going to blame the officers who were trying to deal with an absolutely impossible situation, “de Blasio said.” The people who were blocking the uniforms did the wrong thing to start and created an unsustainable situation. I wish the officers had found a different approach But let’s start at the beginning. The protesters in that video did the wrong thing by surrounding the police car, period. “

The mayor announced that a

independent review of the actions seen in the video and this will be directed

by corporation attorney James Johnson and commissioner of the

New York Department of Research Margaret Garnett. He said that the

Your review results will come “in the next few weeks.”

De Blasio praised the “restraint” of the New York Police in handling the protests in the city and repeatedly defended their work.

“If they are going to protest peacefully, they have every right to be able to protest peacefully, and any New York police officer who does not respect that right to protest peacefully will have a problem. There will be disciplinary action for some of the uniformed men we have already seen in videos because what they did was wrong, “he said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also requested a review by Attorney General Letitia James on “all actions and procedures” that were used last night used during the protests.

“I have seen those videos and they are really disturbing,” Cuomo said Sunday. “Frankly, some of the videos are inexplicable to me.”

Other instances of police action under review are a video on Friday showing a New York police officer forcefully shoving a protester and knocking her to the ground. Another video during Saturday’s protest captured what appeared to show a New York police officer removing the mask of a protester before shooting them with pepper spray.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the mayor’s comment “unacceptable” and demanded responsibility.

“This moment demands leadership and responsibility from each of us. Defending and making excuses for the NYPD for driving a van against crowds was wrong,” the representative tweeted.

Running SUVs in crowds of people should never, ever be normalized. No matter who does it, no matter why. – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

New Police Commissioner

York, Dermot Shea, joined the mayor at the briefing on Sunday,

where he said detectives would work to identify “anyone

that I’m systematically looking for an ambush to my police officers,

throwing burning materials into the car and endangering them. “

“There are protests and crowds, and I saw

a child closer to a crowd of protesters who were not involved

surrounding and ambushing a marked police car and putting my

officers and my detectives, “Shea said.

