Officials promote the donation of salaries for the purchase of medical equipment and the protection of health personnel.

In the face of the economic crisis stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, governors, mayors, legislators and officials in general have announced a series of measures that range from the temporary resignation of wages to the elimination of Christmas bonuses this year.

This Sunday, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He announced that, as part of his proposal to face the crisis, his administration will eliminate bonuses from the sub-managerial level to the Presidency.

He also said he would cut salaries for his government officials, although he did not elaborate.

The Governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, announced on Monday that he will donate his salary, which amounts to 157 thousand pesos per month, during the months of the health emergency for Covid-19 and called on the members of his cabinet to donate a month of his salary to create a fund in benefit of health workers.

The coronovirus pandemic is a “great challenge” for the state health system, he said.

The pandemic of # COVID19 It tests us so that we reflect, act and bring out the best in our spirit of solidarity.

“Today I want, in solidarity, to announce that I will donate my salary during this contingency so that these resources are used to support and incentivize our health workers.

“I make an invitation to my legal and expanded cabinet, as well as to the undersecretaries of the Executive Branch to join this initiative by donating, if appropriate, a month of their salary and thus generate a fund that is reflected in incentives for health professionals, ”said the state president through his Twitter account.

According to the report updated until April 6, Guanajuato registers 2 deaths from Covid-19 in addition to 60 confirmed cases, 75 under investigation and one case of community transmission.

Also, over the weekend the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that he will donate two months of his salary, equivalent to 156 thousand pesos per month, to support the hiring of health personnel necessary to deal with the coronavirus.

“In support of the effort that the citizens are making, the Ministry of Health, all the doctors, nurses, male and female doctors, all the health workers, I have made the decision to donate two months of my salary. The whole month of April and May, in support of the attention of the city to the Covid-19, ”said the capital’s president at a press conference over the weekend.

Sheinbaum’s initiative was joined by other public servants from his cabinet such as the Government Secretary, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, and the Mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, Víctor Hugo Romo.

For their part, legislators such as Irma Terán Villalobos, Carlos Navarrete Aguirre and Orlando Salido, from Sonora, announced that they will donate 100 percent of the more than 90 thousand pesos that they receive to purchase medicines and support for the most vulnerable population. vulnerable to the health emergency due to Covid-19.

Oaxaca deputies They donated a month of their salary and made a first donation for a million 764 thousand pesos to purchase medical equipment for hospitals that will serve patients affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Morena’s deputies in the Veracruz Congress agreed to donate a month’s salary to attend the health emergency and called on the rest of the opposition legislators to join this initiative that seeks to gather resources for the purchase of medical equipment.