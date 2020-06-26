On Friday morning, residents of Paseos de la Reforma reported a strong shooting, later it was revealed that it was the attack on the Secretary of Citizen Security Omar García Harfuch, who received three bullet wounds that could not endanger his life ( Photo: Twitter / Delta25MX)

After the attack on Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, who was shot three times and several shards that did not attempt his life, several public officials demonstrated, endorsed his support, and condemned the fact.

Among the first to write on their Twitter account is Alfonso Durazo, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the Government of Mexico, who called the attack « cowardly. »

« What happened is a cowardly attack against a public servant who works daily with dedication in favor of the security and peace of the inhabitants of the capital of the country ”, Durazo published.

« It is clear that the work of the SSC is touching strong interests of crime. There is no going back. The inhabitants of Mexico City and its government have the full backing, support and collaboration of the Security Cabinet and the federal forces as a whole, « he added.

Olga Sánchez Cordero, Secretary of the Interior, reiterated her support to “continue fighting for peace”.

Ricardo Monreal, President of the Senate Political Coordination Board, also condemned the attack.

« We want the capture of those responsible to be achieved and to continue the fight against crime, » he explained.

Even politicians from other parties like Xóchitl Galvez and other PAN members expressed their solidarity.

The first reports indicate that a group of men dressed as cleaning workers were gathered in the area of ​​the attack., in Lomas de Chapultepec.

On the ground were more than 200 bullets of long weapons and preliminarily the Secretary of Citizen Security would have been shot three times, one in the arm, but his life is not in danger and he was taken immediately to attend a hospital.

The series of shots would have occurred at the corner of Monte Blanco and Prado Norte where the escorts of García Harfuch reportedly repelled the attack, leaving long weapons lying on the street, as well as bulletproof vests with various cartridges.

Video: (Infobae)

From very early the report of a shooting occurred in Lomas de Chapultepec, on Paseo de la Reforma and Prado Norte, where the circulation remains closed until the pertinent investigations are carried out

Several videos of the riots in the area began to circulate on social networks and where the thunderous sounds of high-caliber weapons used against García Harfuch were heard. Neighbors themselves reported that the riots lasted for several minutes.

So far, in an unofficial way, dead trains, two wounded police officers and 12 detainees have been reported.

Video: @ JesusFraRom / Twitter. (@ JesusFraRom / Twitter.)

From Morelia, Michoacán, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, regretted the attack and offered his full support to the capital president to clarify the facts.

« Yes there are deceased in this attack. All this undoubtedly has to do with the work that is being carried out in Mexico City and in the country. We had the report since we were at the security meeting, ”he mentioned in his morning press conference.

Likewise, Ernestina Godoy Ramos, head of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office also referred to the fact and on his Twitter account, he pointed out that there are already detainees, in addition that they are investigating the attack to find material and intellectual authors.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

A hail of bullets: this was the moment of the attack against Omar García Harfuch in Lomas de Chapultepec

They attacked with high power weapons against Omar García Harfuch, secretary of SSP of CDMX

AMLO said that the attack against Omar García Harfuch is due to work against organized crime

Who is Omar García Harfuch, the CDMX Security Secretary who suffered an attack this morning