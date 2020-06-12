The officials of the Government Delegation in the Community of Madrid have changed their version in the statement offered this Thursday as witnesses to the judge of 8-M, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, to save his ‘boss’ José Manuel Franco from the crime of prevarication for which he is being investigated. All the workers of the public body deny the testimonies made before the agents of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard and offer a new account.

The head of the Citizen Security section, Ignacio Ortiz Salazar, admitted to the investigators that they had made calls with two administrative assistants (whose initials correspond to J.L.S. and E.G.) to call off demonstrations scheduled for the days after the celebration of the feminist rally. And they admitted that those calls were not recorded, as should be done with “all” that are made. But these, they revealed to officers, were not “regular calls.” This was included in the second report delivered by the Civil Guard.

In the week prior to the decree of the state of alarm, the Madrid Delegation called “Certain firmness” and with “Manifested insistence” various protesters calling for them to cancel them. In addition, they urged them to send them by email a letter announcing the call, so that it was recorded that it was on the initiative of the convenor.

The MLA auxiliary confirmed to the agents that they had made the famous calls as of March 9 and that “she knew that the director of her unit had met with the government delegate and the secretary to discuss issues related to the Covid health crisis. 19 ».

The statements were devastating. These confessions confirmed the investigations that continue in the Investigating Court number 51 against the socialist delegate.

They change version

However, the officials have suddenly decided to “sweeten” the testimony offered at the police headquarters. “What I said, now I deny it,” they have argued before the magistrate this Thursday.

The judge, astonished by this sudden change, questioned them in amazement: “But after you testified, they read your testimony, right?” Respondents stated.

And with a disjointed face, Rodríguez-Medel asked them: “And they signed the declaration because they agreed with what it reflected, right?” “That’s right, your honor,” the witnesses unanimously replied.

Officials have offered an almost “traced” account. Research sources weigh that it could be agreed. Now, the people in charge and assistants assure that the calls that were made were not to call off the demonstrations that would take place after March 8, but rather, they clarify, were to “know if they were going to cancel them.” They emphasize: “To simply inform us.”

“The protesters deny them”

The judge has also summoned to declare the conveners who received calls from the Delegation to suspend the event. Four of them have denied the version offered, just hours before, by officials.

The president of the Association of Fit People without rental aid has stated that she was told that “the demonstration could not be held for health reasons,” judicial sources have confirmed to OKDIARIO.

Similarly, the spokesperson for the Alcorcón Pensioners’ Platform and the union representatives of Various Offices of the South CGT and Amazon have joined this explanation. The latter added that they proposed that he cancel the concentration “For which I was falling.”

Legal sources consulted by this newspaper explain that this sudden change in the workers of the Government Delegation is due to the fact that they “are aware” that with the testimony offered to the investigators, a new crime could be attributed to José Manuel Franco. According to the law Organic 9/1983, of July 15, which regulates the right to the assembly, establishes in the tenth section that: «If the governmental authority considers that there are well-founded reasons that disturbances of public order may occur, with danger to persons or property, it may prohibit the assembly or demonstration or, where appropriate, propose the modification of the date, place, duration or itinerary of the meeting or event ».

In addition, the same sources reprimand the delegate because “he should have been interested in informing himself about whether there was a danger” of contagion by the coronavirus, and if so “prohibiting all concentrations”.

Franco blames Ayuso for the 8-M

For his part, the socialist delegate throws balls out and argues that “he received no reports or notifications” warning him to stop the concentrations by the Community of Madrid.

In addition, he alleged that he allowed the 8-M demonstration to be held because “the health powers do not belong to the Government Delegation, but to the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.”

Despite not having competencies in Health, he banned a demonstration to the Agrarian Association of Young Farmers of Extremadura based on two aspects: entry into force of the state of alarm and risk of contagion by Covid-19.