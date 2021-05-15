OFFICIAL: Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses Euro 2020

A few moments ago, the attacker’s representative from the AC Milan, Zlatan Inbrahimovic, shook European football with news. The 30-year-old forward will not contest the Euro 2020 with the Selection of Sweden.

It is not a matter with the coach but a knee injury in the left knee that caused the Rossonero team to miss the last two games, in their goal of qualifying for the Champions League.

“I spoke with Zlatan Ibrahimovic today, who unfortunately announced that his injury will stop his participation in the Eurocup this summer. Of course he feels sad, especially for Zlatan but also for us. I hope he returns to the field as soon as possible.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be at Euro 2021 The Swedish National Team reported that the striker suffered a knee injury that will leave him out of the competition pic.twitter.com/ysLQFhNAC8 – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) May 15, 2021

According to the medical report, Ibrahimovic suffered a trauma to his left knee and will have six weeks of recovery, remembering that, only one month left until Sweden’s debut in the summer tournament against Spain.

“AC Milan announces that today Zlatan Ibrahimovic he was visited in Milanello by Dr. Volker Musahl after the recent trauma to his left knee. According to the indications of specialists, the player will undergo a 6-week conservative treatment ”.