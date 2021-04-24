OFFICIAL: Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo is Toronto FC’s new Franchise Player

Major League Soccer just welcomed one of the hottest talents in South American soccer with the purchase of Yeferson Soteldo by the Toronto fc, a team that wants to compete to win the MLS Cup and the Concacaf Champions League.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan will be the new Franchise Player of the Canadian team, which already has among its ranks the historical Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore. And it also has the Spanish Alejandro Pozuelo as another of the offensive references.

OR LITTLE GIANT! 🇻🇪

Chegou ao Santos, ganhou a 10 do Rei Pelé, conquered a nação santista e honrou or Holy Mantle. Foram 104 games, 20 goals and incontáveis ​​Peixão hair dribbles. Boa sorte, meu 🔟. We are still na crooked. #ObrigadoSoteldo! Details at https://t.co/PagAo92vUc pic.twitter.com/JEqpgn6cct – Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) April 24, 2021

Toronto FC’s offer was $ 6 million for the Venezuelan’s token and will be distributed as follows: $ 3 million for Santos FC and $ 3 million for Huachipato, both of whom shared 50% of the token. In addition, the São Paulo team must pay a debt of $ 500 thousand dollars to the Chilean team.

Santos reserves 12.5% ​​of a future sale of Soteldo.

‘Soteldinho’ arrived at the Sao Paulo club in January 2019, played 104 games and scored 20 goals. He was runner-up in the 2020 Copa Libertadores. Remembered for his great goal against Boca in the semifinals. He will now be coached by Chris Armas in the Eastern Conference in MLS.

“We have to thank Soteldo for this period at Santos, who brought us so much joy and his fighting spirit on the pitch. We certainly would like him to stay longer and make history with our jersey. We wish you luck in your new club, ”said Andrés Rueda, president of Santos FC.