Google decided to launch Android 11 Developer Preview 1 much earlier than we imagined, making it the earliest preview in the history of the operating system. In fact, the company has announced the new version when Android 10 has only reached – or is close to reaching – just over 180 models of devices from various brands, and therefore many people are still waiting for the arrival of the previous edition of the system. to their phones.

Even so, as every year, Google claims to have worked to try to improve the situation of the fragmentation of the platform, through systems such as Project Mainline, which promise accelerate the arrival of the new installment of the operating system. But when will that really happen?

This is the official Android 11 update schedule

As usual after the publication of each first preview of the new version of Android, Google has published the official development schedule for Android 11, which reflects each and every one of the different versions that will be arriving over the months.

Taking a look at this calendar, published by Google on the official page for Android developers and updated as of May 6, we see that they are seventest versions that will be released, before the arrival of the seventh and last update, corresponding to the definitive edition.

Therefore, we know that The second developer preview will arrive in mid-Marchwhile the third will be ready in April. Initially, after the arrival of that third, the Developer Preview stage would have been completed. However, Google was forced to release a fourth preview for developers in early May, while announcing a change in plans in the schedule, and confirming that the first public beta would arrive on June 3–

Shortly after, the second beta version will be released, and the first focused on pursuing the greatest possible stability of the system given the proximity of the final edition. But before Android 11 arrives in its final version During the third quarter of the year, there will be a last beta. In other words, this is what we can expect from each of the updates:

Programming

Build

Kind

Developer actions





February

Developer Preview 1

Initial release of baseline focused on developer feedback,

with new features, APIs and behavior changes.

Priority window for comments on APIs.

Explore new APIs and behavior changes and inform us

about any critical issues or requests to us during this time





March

Developer Preview 2

Incremental update with additional features,

API and behavior changes

Give us your opinion while working with the new API

and behavior changes. The first application compatibility tests begin.





April

Developer Preview 3

Incremental update for stability and performance.

Prepare applications for beta consumers.

Continue compatibility testing, post updates without changing the target API.

Notify the SDK and library developers of any issues.



May

Developer Preview 4

Exceptional update

Prepare applications for beta consumers.

Continue compatibility testing, post updates without changing the target API.

Notify the SDK and library developers of any issues.





June

Beta 1

Initial beta-quality version, OTA update for the first users who sign up for Android Beta.

Continue the compatibility tests, stay tuned for comments from Android Beta users.

Start early testing with focus on Android 11.





July

Beta 2

Platform stability milestone. Final APIs and behaviors. The publication opens on Google Play.

Start the final compatibility tests for applications, SDKs and libraries. Launch of compatible versions. Keep working to target Android 11.





Q3

Beta 3

Launch candidate version.

Releases compatible updates for applications, SDKs and libraries. Continue working to target Android 11. Build with new features and APIs.





Q3

Final version

Launch of Android 11 for AOSP and ecosystem.

Releases compatible updates for applications, SDKs and libraries. Keep working to target Android 11. Build with new features and API.

Taking programming into account, we can trust that the final edition of Android 11 reaches the Pixel between August and September if all goes well. It is also expected that the devices of those brands that take the most care of the support of their terminals, send the corresponding updates just a few weeks later since the publication of Android 11 by Google.

