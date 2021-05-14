Official! Turkish F1 GP canceled

05/14/2021

Act. At 16:10 CEST

Formula 1 has made official this Friday that the Turkish GP is canceled due to the new restrictions to travel to the country due to Covid-19. In the official statement that F1 has released, they have expressed that the weekend of June 11 to 13 when the cars arrived at the Turkish track will now be free: “We were all eager to compete in Turkey, but the current travel restrictions have meant that we cannot be there in June “assures Stefano Domenicali.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

The French Grand Prix will be advanced one week and will take place from June 18 to 20 and to make up for the lack of the Turkish GP there will be a second race in Austria, the Styrian Grand Prix, which will be added to the calendar for June 25-27. This creates a header triple of races with France-Styria-Austria, since the appointment of Austria will remain in the calendar from July 2 to 4.

These changes to the calendar assume that 23 races remain planned for the 2021 season: “Formula 1 has once again shown that it is capable of reacting quickly to developments and finding solutions, and we are delighted to have a double title in Austria, which means that our season remains 23 careers”.