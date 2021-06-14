Official trailer for Stargirl season 2, premiering August 10

The chain The CW has launched through EW the first official trailer of the second season from “Stargirl”, the DC series that was broadcast on the DC Universe platform and that in the face of these new episodes will do so on the television network.

The work of the new Justice Society of America is not done yet on DC’s Stargirl. While the rest of the new JSA want to hang up their masks and capes now that the Injustice Society of America has seemingly been defeated, the trailer reveals that Courtney, aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), isn’t so sure that’s the decision. correct, even if it means not fulfilling your responsibilities with the study.

However, your superhero family and friends will soon find out that you are right to stay on your toes, as new threats like Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) and The Shade (Jonathan Cake) and older ones like Cindy aka Shiv (Meg DeLacy) are about to cause the new JSA some major problems.

The trailer also leaves us the first glimpses of other new faces confirmed for this season, neither more nor less than Jade (Ysa Penarejo), the daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott. Likewise, albeit in a more fleeting way, we have a look at Jim Gaffigan as Thunderbolt.

This season will also leave us as a villain Eclipso, played by Nick E. Tarabay, of whom we have already seen some images in the past.

The second season of “Stargirl” premieres on Tuesday, August 10 on CW.