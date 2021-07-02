Official Trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Netflix reveals new trailer for animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”, which will serve to revitalize and at the same time continue, the stories of the animated series of the 80s that has captivated so many fans of the character.

This trailer tells us that Eternia has run out of magic, and without it, she will die. This will lead our protagonists to take extreme actions. All this together with an interesting succession of animation images, with a multitude of new ones not seen before, not even in the first trailer that was released a few weeks ago.

Let us remember that this series, made by Kevin Smith, seeks to maintain all the essence of the original animated series, towards which the filmmaker has a deep affection. For this reason, his intention is always to honor and extend everything that that series meant. They have already clarified that it will not be necessary to see the original animated series to enjoy this new animation.

The final battle begins. Will the Guardians of Grayskull save Eternia and the fate of the entire Universe? The end is just the beginning.

Divided into two parts, the Five episodes of the first part will premiere on Netflix on July 23.