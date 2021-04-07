Official trailer for Jupiter’s Legacy, the new Netflix superhero series

Yesterday it was officially announced that today we would have an official trailer for “Jupiter’s Legacy” next to a new poster, and so it has been. Netflix formally introduces its new superhero group, Union, a supergroup formed in the 1930s. The series, however, will not only be about Union’s antics, but also about the group’s legacy and how its members’ children cope to the.

The first trailer for “Jupiter’s Legacy” has arrived and offers a taste of what to expect in this adaptation of the comic of the same title by Mark Millar and Frank Quietly. In short, there is a lot of CGI action and some deep consideration from Union members. “90 years and what do we have to show?” Asks Josh Duhamel’s Sheldon Sampson, aka The Utopian, leader of Union.

Accompany the aforementioned poster in which we can see Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel), Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb), Brandon Sampson (Andrew Horton) and Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris).

The synopsis for “Jupiter’s Legacy” is as follows:

After nearly a century keeping humanity safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must trust their children to carry on the legacy. But tensions rise as young superheroes, hungry to prove themselves, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy? is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

“Jupiter’s Legacy” stars Josh Duhamel as Utopian, Ben Daniels as Brain-Wave, Leslie Bibb as Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson, Mike Wade as The Flare, Anna Akana as Raikou and Matt Lanter. like Skyfox. The series premieres on May 7 on Netflix.