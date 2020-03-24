Official: the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021

Japan and the International Olympic Committee they simultaneously announced the agreement to postpone the Olympics until 2021. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe contacted Thomas Bach – the highest Olympic authority – and both agreed to postpone the appointment until the summer of next year at the latest as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that keeps the world on edge.

“I have made a proposal for about a year,” said the Japanese Premier in dialogue with the press. “President Bach said he agreed 100 percent and we agreed to hold the Olympics for the summer of 2021.”

As NHK assured, Abe, in addition to proposing the postponement of the Olympic Games for a year from now, also expressed his appreciation for the IOC’s decision in accordance with Japan’s policy of carrying out the Games in their entirety.

Also present at the conference call were Mori Yoshiro, Chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee; the Olympic minister, Hashimoto Seiko; the governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko; the President of the IOC Coordination Commission, John Coates; IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper; and the Executive Director of the IOC Olympic Games, Christophe Dubi.

The president also maintained that “in light of current conditions and for all athletes, we made a proposal for a postponement of approximately one year, to keep them safe and protected“

The International Olympic Committee, for its part, reported through a statement: “In the current circumstances and based on information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Tokyo Games should be rescheduled to a date after 2020, but not after the summer of 2021 to safeguard the health of athletes, all those involved in the Olympic Games and the international community ”.

Before this meeting, the Prime Minister of the Asian country had hinted at his position in parliament: “If it is difficult for Japan to celebrate the Olympic Games in their ‘full form’ due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country should consider postponing them” .

The postponement of the Olympic Games is an unusual measure, since it has only stopped being held in 1916, 1940 and 1944 due to world wars. It will be the first time that the maximum sporting event will be held in an odd year. So far, Japan has invested approximately 35,000 million euros in conducting the event.

Last Friday the Olympic flame arrived in Japan in the middle of a ceremony that was reduced as a result of COVID-19. It landed at Matsushima Air Base in Japan’s Miyagi Province, chosen as part of the “Recovery Olympics” to show the region’s rebirth after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear collapse.

“The leaders agreed that the Tokyo Olympics could be a beacon of hope for the world during these difficult times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel the world is in today. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will remain in Japan. Too it was agreed that the Games will keep the name of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games”Informed the IOC, although there is still no date stipulated in the calendar for its start.

The United States Olympic Committee He was another of those who formally asked his organizing partner to “postpone” the completion of Tokyo 2020. “We regret that there is no measure that can resolve all the concerns we face. There are huge disruptions to the training environment, anti-doping controls, and the qualification process cannot be successfully passed. To that end, it is more than clear that the path to postponement (of the Olympic Games) is the most appropriate. We encourage the IOC to take all necessary measures to ensure that the Games take place in safe and fair conditions for all competitors, ”outlined the Team USA statement.