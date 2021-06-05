OFFICIAL! The sequel to Cruella is already in development

The positive figures from the box office, as well as the good comments about it, have made Disney quickly prepare to develop the sequel to Cruella.

Disney launched on May 28 one of the most anticipated films of the year, Cruella, which entered the catalog of the company’s streaming platform with force. In addition, it was one of the first live-action releases by the company in this post-pandemic era in theaters.

As it is, the adaptation of the classic 101 Dalmatians it worked as a prequel to it. The film starring Emma Stone It represented one of the best-criticized spin-offs in recent years based on stories from the production company. In this way, thinking of a sequel was more than obvious.

To date, the feature film has grossed $ 48.5 million at the global box office, of which approximately $ 32.4 million are domestic. On the other hand, the title has received $ 20.57 million dollars thanks to subscriptions to the Premiere Access from Disney +.

Returns

With these figures the return of Craig gillespie, who directed the first installment, on the bench to lead the sequel set. In the same way, the return of the main actress in the leading role is obviated.

The big question is if the plot of this next film would be more related to the history of the Dalmatians and the villain would already be seen exercising dominance to seize their skins. This question seems to have been cleared up after at the end of Cruella, one of the dogs appears to be pregnant.

Also, according to the report presented by the media The Hollywood Reporter, the screenwriter Tony McNamara he would be back in his writing duties.

All this information comes after a studio spokesperson admitted the good taste left by the premiere in the aisles. “We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, along with her strong performance at Disney + Premier Access to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with an audience rating of 97% on Rotten tomatoes, in addition to A in all demographic groups of CinemaScore opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimagines. We look forward to the long term as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film. “

Cruella can be seen signing up for Disney + and activating Premier Access at the following link.