Official! The new Champions will be with more teams and matches on Thursdays

04/19/2021

On at 15:02 CEST

UEFA confirmed today, April 19, the new format of the Champions League, which will come into force as of the 2024-25 season and which entails profound changes in the great continental competition.

To begin with, the number of teams is expanded: instead of 32, there will be 36. The criteria to enter the Champions League are maintained (the first four classified in the League, in the case of Spanish football). The four extra places will come from the fifth major European League – France, which would win a direct place in the Champions League -, from the league champion of the country with the best UEFA coefficient that does not have a direct place (in this case it would be Turkey), and two more according to the UEFA club coefficient.

The 36 clubs will be divided into four blocks of nine teams each: A, B, C and D, distributed from 1 to 36 according to the UEFA coefficient, which is calculated based on the performance of each club in Europe in the last five seasons.

Barça, for example, occupies third place in the UEFA coefficient ranking, behind Bayern and Real Madrid.

A LEAGUE OF 36 TEAMS

The 36 teams will play a kind of League, but they will not play all against all: each team will play ten games, five at home and five away.

A team from block A –for example, Barça-, would play two games against rivals from the same block, three games against block B, another three games against opponents from block C and finally, two games against teams from block D. In total, ten games.

In the first phase they will play a total of 180 games, unlike the 96 that are disputed in the current group stage.

This will be the new Champions from 2024

| MARC CREUS

A SIMULATED EXAMPLE

Following the example of Barça, and carrying out a simulation: the team would face PSG, Manchester City (teams from block A), Chelsea, Dortmund and Ajax (block B), Atalanta, Zenit and Olympiacos (block C), Istanbul and Krasnodar (block D). The draw would make Barça played a game at home and another away, alternately.

After this first phase, The 36 teams are ordered according to the points obtained, from the first to the 36th; as if it were a league: in the event of a tie on points, the tie is broken following the goal average criteria.

The top eight teams in that league qualify directly for the round of 16.

The 16 teams that occupy the places from 9th to 24th will play each other one double-game tie: the eight winners will already be classified for the eighth.

From there, the Champions League will be exactly like the current one: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and a single-match final.

The champion will need 17 games to lift the trophy, unlike the current 13.

To fit the new format on the calendar, the Champions will start earlier, in late August or early September. The days of the week on which the games will be played will also be extended: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and some Thursdays.