Despite the fact that various sources had leaked the information during the process, today we can say that it is official. Arturas Karnisovas has left the Denver Nuggets to become the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Chicago Bulls. Despite the fact that the title sounds somewhat long and ostentatious, the task of the former Barcelona player will basically be to be in charge of all the sporting aspects of the franchise.

The Lithuanian was presented by the owner Michael Reinsdorf in a virtual way, who has shown his joy for this new signing. Karnisovas also spoke after her presentation and made it clear that the goal is to “bring a new NBA championship to the city of Chicago.”

With the signing of Karnisovas, the exits of Gar Forman and John Paxson in charge of the Bulls basketball are confirmed, a measure that was widely applauded by fans on the networks. It remains to be seen now whether the new man in charge can get the team running and return the Bulls to glory days.

Number 7 is the goal. pic.twitter.com/eku6Mq9e6T – Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 13, 2020

