Official statement of the Super League

04/19/2021

On at 00:37 CEST

It’s official now. Twelve leading European football clubs, including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, have announced their intention to create a European Super League as a response measure to the new format of the Champions League that UEFA wants to promote and that it will present this Monday.

The teams involved in creating the competition are Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Juventus, Milan, Inter Milan and the three members of LaLiga (Barça, Madrid and Atlético).

Official Statement: The main European football clubs announce the new Super League. # RealMadrid – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) April 18, 2021

Florentino Pérez, President of Real Madrid CF and also the first president in the history of the Superligasaid in the official statement that they will help “football at all levels to occupy its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than 4,000 million followers and our responsibility as big clubs is respond to the wishes of the fans. “

At the moment, the competition does not have the support of any Bundesliga or Ligue1 team, since the finalists of the last edition of the Champions League, Bayern and PSG, have remained outside the last negotiations.

With this statement, the ’12’ respond to the text issued by UEFA, federations and the English, Spanish and Italian leagues this Sunday, in which they showed their frontal rejection of the new competition, considering it “irreparably & rdquor; to domestic competitions.